Sugar prices and rain lead to growing sense of optimism in region

WITH crops recovering and international sugar prices on the climb, the outlook is brighter for cane growers across the Fraser Coast.

Cameron Waterson, manager of Maryborough Canegrowers, said there was a growing sense of optimism in the community.

“We’re certainly feeling a bit more positive about the way the season is panning out at the moment,” he said.

“The turn around in weather has been fantastic.”

Mr Waterson said importantly there hadn’t been damaging winds, cyclonic weather or flooding, which could have impacted negatively on crops.

“There’s been good soaking rain and no flooding damage,” he said.

He said there was more confidence among growers that there would be a crop similar to the size that was harvested in the region last year.

Last year 592,000 tonnes of cane was harvested, considerably less than the bumper crop in 2018, when 800,000 tonnes was recorded.

But there had been fears the crop would be even less this year.

Mr Waterson said there were hopes the crop could get to the 600,000 tonnes mark.

“No one’s doing any accurate estimates at the moment,” he said. “But the crop has responded to the rain, it has a rich colour to it.

“The height of stalks are increasing all the time. The added plus is the international sugar price has substantially turned around as well.”

Mr Waterson said growers had been producing for no return for the past couple of years due to the low price of sugar, with many farmers diversifying in order to remain viable.

But things were looking up, he said.

“We’re certainly in a much more positive position than we were at last year.”