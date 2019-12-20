Sugar, spice and a lot of sparkle for Seven's Carols

MOVE over Santa, there's another jolly, larger-than-life man set to steal the spotlight at Carols in the Domain.

Fresh from his latest reality TV stint on America's Got Talent: The Champions, Hans the German will make his debut at the festive event, now in its 37th year. And Carols co-host David 'Kochie' Koch is a big fan.

"I love Hans; I'm a massive fan," Kochie says. "I know he is very excited about performing. His mother makes all his outfits and he's told me she's gone above and beyond for Carols in the Domain.

"I saw his show the other night in Sydney and he's so flaming funny. I'm a huge Dame Edna fan and I think he has a touch of that."

Kochie and Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr return for their sixth year as hosts, with performances by Carols favourites Lucy Durack, Todd McKenney, Jay Laga'aia, Mark Vincent and The Wiggles.

"The kids section is so much fun," he says. "I do love that part of the night when The Wiggles and Santa come on. We get the really great privilege of looking out on everybody else and to see all the joy on the kids' faces is just wonderful."

It's the first time in many years the father-of-four, who will become a grandfather for the sixth time next year, will have his entire brood at home for the holidays.

"All the grand kids will be at the Carols and my daughter who lives in London will be out for her first Christmas in years with the German boyfriend, so it will be first time we'll have the whole family together for Christmas in a long time," he says.

There's plenty for Kochie to celebrate on the work front too, with Sunrise remaining unbeaten all year in the breakfast TV ratings.

David Koch and Natalie Barr return to co-host Carols in the Domain for 2019. Channel 7

"There was certainly not a week, and I'm not sure there was a day, we were beaten," he says. "We're very fortunate. We have very loyal viewers and we love doing the show. It's really great to have people's support."

Having been a mainstay on our television screens for nearly two decades, Kochie says it's equally "funny, lovely and awkward" to be part of viewers' daily morning routine.

"When teens come up to me on the street and say 'Kochie can I have a hug?' that's the awkward and sometimes funny part," he says. "The lovely part is when they say 'I've been watching you my whole life'.

"The whole premise and value set of Sunrise is to make a difference to people and be like their family."

Kochie's favourite part of the job? Getting to play Santa all year round.

"The biggest highlight for me is what the Cash Cow does to people's lives and just the sheer emotion when it gets to a big total," he says. "It always seems to go to a person who has been doing it tough."

Carols in the Domain airs Saturday at 8pm on Seven.