Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sandra Moran lost her son when he took his own life.
Sandra Moran lost her son when he took his own life. Contributed.
News

Suicide awareness screening tomorrow in Urangan

5th Dec 2018 12:21 AM

HERVEY Bay's Sandra Moran believes in having the hard conversations in life, particularly ones about death.

Without them, she believes Australia's "horrifying suicide statistics” will never change.

Founder of Jaie's Journey and secretary of Hervey Bay Suicide Prevention Network, Ms Moran lost her son to suicide in 2014 and is a survivor of mental illness herself.

The local organisations are bringing a screening of the documentary Suicide - The Ripple Effect to the Boat Club Cinema in Urangan tomorrow from 6.30pm.

Ms Moran said 10 tickets were still available and encouraged the community to attend.

"This is about education because in 2017 we had the worst suicide statistics in three decades. This film helps to better understand how to help someone who is in a suicidal crisis.

"I think for people who have lost someone to suicide it might give them a little bit of insight about how to alleviate some of their grief and guilt,” she said.

For a ticket email jaies_journey@outlook.com.

If you need help call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay suicide prevention network jaie's journey suicide suicide awareness the ripple effect
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The story of Betty Ross and Beulah Everett

    premium_icon The story of Betty Ross and Beulah Everett

    News After a half hour of sweating, Betty Ross and Beulah Everett are ready to take on the day

    • 5th Dec 2018 12:24 AM
    DV SENTENCE: 'Only leaving in a body bag'

    premium_icon DV SENTENCE: 'Only leaving in a body bag'

    News The woman will be released on parole by Christmas

    • 5th Dec 2018 12:16 AM
    Welfare movers won't escape card roll-out

    premium_icon Welfare movers won't escape card roll-out

    News Fears of welfare migration from the cashless card have been raised

    • 5th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Welfare families put on notice weeks before Christmas

    premium_icon Welfare families put on notice weeks before Christmas

    News A few weeks before Christmas and cashless card letters are arriving

    • 5th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners