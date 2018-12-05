Suicide awareness screening tomorrow in Urangan

Sandra Moran lost her son when he took his own life.

HERVEY Bay's Sandra Moran believes in having the hard conversations in life, particularly ones about death.

Without them, she believes Australia's "horrifying suicide statistics” will never change.

Founder of Jaie's Journey and secretary of Hervey Bay Suicide Prevention Network, Ms Moran lost her son to suicide in 2014 and is a survivor of mental illness herself.

The local organisations are bringing a screening of the documentary Suicide - The Ripple Effect to the Boat Club Cinema in Urangan tomorrow from 6.30pm.

Ms Moran said 10 tickets were still available and encouraged the community to attend.

"This is about education because in 2017 we had the worst suicide statistics in three decades. This film helps to better understand how to help someone who is in a suicidal crisis.

"I think for people who have lost someone to suicide it might give them a little bit of insight about how to alleviate some of their grief and guilt,” she said.

For a ticket email jaies_journey@outlook.com.

If you need help call Lifeline on 13 11 14.