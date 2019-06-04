Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beyond Blue has refreshed its Beyond Now app to make it more user-friendly.
Beyond Blue has refreshed its Beyond Now app to make it more user-friendly. Pexels
Health

Suicide prevention app updated for easier use

4th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE its launch in 2016, the free Beyond Now app has been downloaded 69,000 times and 25,500 suicide prevention safety plans have been completed.

Beyond Blue has now refreshed the app - which was originally developed with funding from The Movember Foundation - so it is even more user-friendly and personally meaningful.

The refresh of the app was made possible by generous funding from The Lionel and Yvonne Spencer Trust.

Beyond Now is free to download from Apple Store or Google Play. Beyond Now is also available to use online.

To speak to a mental health professional, phone Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

app beyond blue beyond now suicide prevention sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Landmark deal to assemble electric vehicles in Australia

    premium_icon Landmark deal to assemble electric vehicles in Australia

    News Mr McGarvie said the deal with Aldom brought extensive vehicle body manufacturing experience and related capabilities, as well as existing factory floorspace.

    One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    premium_icon One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    News He has since deleted the meme from his Facebook page.

    Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed

    premium_icon Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed

    News Details of the crime were revealed in District Court

    STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    premium_icon STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    News Upcoming tournament could give green light to Bundaberg going for it