Suicide prevention mission in Fraser Coast remote towns

FRASER Coast Suicide Prevention Network members are on a mission to support the Fraser Coast's most remote towns.

More than 60 people came to the first satellite suicide prevention event, held at the Tiaro Community Hall on Wednesday.

Focussed on the smaller communities outside of Maryborough and Hervey Bay, the event helped the group understand these towns' needs.

"One of the big things which became apparent from our meetings was everyone spoke about Hervey Bay and Maryborough nobody seemed to target the Fraser Coast's satellite areas and we saw that as an opportunity," FCSPN president Harry Ghitgos said.

"My vision is to target regional areas with people involved in small businesses, aged care and farming because often people are isolated and can get lonely which leads to suicide ideation.

"Suicide rates in the Wide Bay are one of the worst in this part of Queensland."

Running from 10am until 3pm, 10 presenters gave talks on lived experience, programs to help with treatment of post traumatic stress disorder, drugs and alcohol, gambling, coping mechanisms and indigenous issues and support.

The free event was three months in the planning and counsellors were on-hand in case the topics raised issues with attendees.

"We had about 20 Tiaro locals who came along and the support we received from the Tiaro RSL, community centre and the Country Women's Association was just overwhelming," Mr Ghitgos said

"This is definitely something we are going to add to our calendar permanently.

Mr Ghitgos said suicide and mental health were issues that affected the whole community.

"Suicide has a ripple affect on our communities, not just to the immediate family of the person involved but their work place, their friends and the health services," he said.

"We want people to have come away from the event so they know what services to suggest or what to do if they know someone who says 'I want to commit suicide'.

"If we prevent one suicide then we have achieved what we set out to do."

If this story has raised any issues for you, please call LifeLine on 13 11 14.