Summer Bay stylist opens hair salon on Coast

Jo Smith has opened a new salon at the Oaks Resort in Urangan.

FROM Summer Bay to Hervey Bay.

A hairdresser and makeup artist who previously worked on the set of Home And Away has started up her own salon in Urangan.

Jo Smith was out of work when the set of the popular soap was closed down due to coronavirus.

Once surrounded by chaos and the uncertainty of living through a pandemic in Sydney, Ms Smith decided to travel north for a better lifestyle.

“It was really crazy, everyone was freaking out,” she said.

“It is an expensive city to live in when you don’t have a job.”

Now in it’s third week, Session XOX is growing in popularity.

“It has been so nice meeting locals and everyone is so happy, friendly and relaxed here,” she said.

“I love it, it is a bit different from getting up at 3am in the morning and getting home at 8 at night.

“Living here I am really able to enjoy my days off.

“Working for myself is very exciting.”

The celebrity stylist has also worked on editorial shoots, movies set and is a regular at Prague Fashion Week.

“I am fortunate to have worked with so many different people,” she said.

“You learn so much about how to talk to different clients but also about working with different hair types and skin textures.”

With a passion for natural products and Australian-owned companies the Howard resident hopes to offer a unique service to clients.

“I am the only salon in Hervey Bay with O&M,” she said.

“They are Australian and use Australian botanicals instead of lots of nasty chemicals.”

The new business owner has big plans for the salon hoping to open a photo studio in the back, offer one-on-one makeup classes and host masterclasses for other hairdressers in the area.

For more information contact Jo at Session XOX on Facebook or 0492 834 287.