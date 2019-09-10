Summer inspired menu with big flavours

Granville Tavern and Motel staff (from left) cook Simon Sears, owner James Wanless, head chef Bruce McIntyre and manager Chloe Warren invite you to join them for a cold beverage and try their delicious new menu.

Granville Tavern and Motel staff (from left) cook Simon Sears, owner James Wanless, head chef Bruce McIntyre and manager Chloe Warren invite you to join them for a cold beverage and try their delicious new menu. JOY BUTLER

THE best and finest ingredients is what makes diners return to taste the food from Granville Tavern's latest menu.

Head chef Bruce McIntyre is working his magic after starting at the hotel at the beginning of the year and owner James Wanless is beaming.

Come try the new summer inspired menu at the Granville Tavern and Motel including the light meal of sticky pork belly with Asian slaw. JOY BUTLER

With his father Leigh, James has done a number of renovations since taking it over seven years ago.

"We are modernising and making it a bit more comfortable and family friendly," James said.

James said it was teamwork and bouncing ideas off each other to make changes including opening up a bar to the beer garden and open plan dining.

Having been born into the hospitality industry and always owned pubs he said it was always a challenge.

FRESH IS BEST: Granville Tavern and Motel bar and gaming attendant Kira Campbell invites you to try the tomato, kalamata olives and goats feta bruschetta. JOY BUTLER

The hotel owner said it was an exciting time with the introduction of their new chef.

"Our chef has loads of experience and has worked at some high end restaurants.

"He puts out good food and its fresh.

"Everything is made from scratch - which is something I hadn't experienced and was one of the reasons Bruce was hired."

Bruce said he had also been in the industry his whole life.

"When you have a good ingredient you can't really go wrong," Bruce said.

"It doesn't take a lot of effort and doesn't take a lot of work - you have got to treat it with respect and give it to the customer with respect and they usually love it."

A scrumptious dessert platter available at the Granville Tavern and Motel. JOY BUTLER

The chef said he was still finding his feet outsourcing the best local produce but loved what the region had to offer.

They get some of their supplies from The Butcher Shop and Fraser Coast Fresh Produce.

"It is nice to work with professional suppliers.

"Fresh, simple - good wholesome food I care about.

"I put my heart into it - if I can't walk out to a table at the end of the night and they don't say 'Bruce that was really nice', then I am not happy and that is the way it is."

A feast fit for a king available at the Granville Tavern and Motel including mains prawns pan fried with steamed rice. JOY BUTLER

James said they didn't have a big menu but it was very affordable.

"Just come over and try our food - you will be back."

The Granville Tavern and Motel, 23 Odessa St is open from 10am to 10pm, seven days. Phone 4121 3815.

The menu is available for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.