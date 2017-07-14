Summer temps great but cold snap will bring the bait

GREAT weather of late has been welcomed by anglers.

Boaties and land-lubbers have made the most of the recent weather by hitting the offshore grounds, Sandy Strait, beaches and jetties.

Burrum

Out at the Burrum 8-Mile, snapper have been active, taking live baits and soft plastics.

Golden trevally, blackall and cod have also been reported.

In the river, flathead, bream and whiting have been reported from Black Bank and in the mid-reaches of the river.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been a little quiet for snapper of late but grass sweetlip, coral trout and cod continue to be active through the cooler months.

Squid can be found around the rocky reefs and islands in the Sandy Strait.

Working squid jigs over these areas will produce some nice squid.

Diver whiting will also be worth a look with reports coming from Point Vernon, Dundowran, and the Strait.

Jeff hooked this awesome coral trout on a savage prawn imitation lure. ANDREW CHORLEY

Sandy Strait

In the Sandy Strait whiting, bream and flathead have been the main catches.

The flathead have been of good quality so far this season with the creeks producing the best specimens.

Tailor have also been about with the ledges of Ungowa and Fig Tree producing some good numbers.

Jew have been reported around River Heads with live baits fished at night working best.

Urangan Pier

The pier has been a little quiet of late with the bait being a little bit scarce.

Fishing the first channel with live pike has produced some big flathead.

Bream and whiting have been other catches along with garfish.

Out the end a few school mackerel have been reported along with golden trevally.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been a bit slow for snapper so far this season with water temps still close to 22C.

The bait has not moved in as yet. Hopefully we will get a cold snap soon to bring the water temps down and make the bait and snapper move in. School mackerel have been prolific on many reefs up there and will hang around until the water cools off.

Golden trevally, tea leaf trevally and blackall have been other catches up the island.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds fished well for coral trout, snapper, cod and scarlets.

The 25 fathom and southern gutters have been popular with many heading offshore.

Using live baits and soft plastics has seen the best results.