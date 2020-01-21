Noosa to be centre of climate change fightback

Noosa's climate aware council is helping host a national summit to do battle with global warming. PHOTO: David Gleeson.

NOOSA'S status as the first Queensland council to declare a climate emergency has helped it land a major national summit to combat global warming in October.

Australia's largest local government climate alliance, Cities Power Partnership is bringing Transforming Australia 2020, to town on October 28-30.

This will draw together council, industry and community leaders to help develop regional climate and energy solutions.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said: "Noosa was the first Queensland council to declare a climate emergency. We have set an ambitious net zero emissions goal of 2026.

"We've installed over a thousand solar panels, including what I am told is a national first - flexible panels on a curved roof.

"Meanwhile, we're reducing landfill emissions and beavering away at all those other essential actions that propel us towards our goal," Cr Wellington said.

The mayor said council was honoured to be hosting local government leaders from around the country.

"When it comes to coping with the impacts of climate change, we're all in this together. And so it's together that we must develop bold climate and energy solutions.

"As the Dalai Lama said, if you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito."

Transforming Australia 2020 will see government and community leaders join forces with industry to develop and accelerate the big ideas and solutions that are revolutionising Australia's approach to energy and climate change.

The summit will cover current issues including getting a community to net-zero emissions, investing in large-scale renewable energy, building bushfire resilient communities and developing sustainable transport networks.

Participants will have the opportunity to visit local climate projects, including the award-winning Sunshine Coast Solar Farm, a 15MW solar installation owned by summit partner Sunshine Coast Council.

The pre-conference tour, showcasing some of the region's groundbreaking sustainability and energy projects, will show Summit delegates from around the country how the Sunshine Coast is working to become one of Australia's most sustainable regions.

Cities Power Partnership director David Craven said last year's summit was a huge success that initiated new council collaborations on renewable energy and sustainable transport projects.

"After the success of the last Cities Power Partnership summit, we're excited to drawing local government powerhouses together once more in Noosa to accelerate Australia's climate and energy transformation," he said.

"Local governments are fast emerging as a major part of Australia's climate solution. Join us as we work together on climate and energy projects to secure a safe and healthy future for Australian communities."

For more information visit transformingaustralia2020.org.au.