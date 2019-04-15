Sunbury and KSS Jets win in Fraser Cup

ROLLING ON: KSS Jets captain Jarred Best in action in the Fraser Coast Cup on Saturday night.

ROLLING ON: KSS Jets captain Jarred Best in action in the Fraser Coast Cup on Saturday night. Contributed

FOOTBALL: The Sunbury Blues Division One men's team continued their wining way on Friday night.

Playing in the inaugural Fraser Coast Cup the Blues won through to the final defeating Granville 5-1.

Coach Andrew Howlett is pleased for the team but it didn't go exactly to plan.

"We led 2-0 at half-time but I was not happy with the team,” Howlett said.

"We fell into Granville's style and went away from our structure,” he said.

After an honest appraisal at half-time the team played as instructed in the second half.

Scoring another three goals to lead 5-0.

Coach Howlett removed some senior players to allow younger team members to gain some much needed game time.

Granville scored a consolation goal before the referee blew full-time.

Andrew Mollee scored a hat-trick of goals for Sunbury while Michael Armstrong and Lyndon Linwood scored one each.

Saturday night's action in the Fraser Coast Cup had the KSS Jets hosting the Untied Warriors in Division One men's action.

The KSS Jets were playing their second game of the week after their mid-week FFA Cup match.

In a one-sided match the KSS Jets were too strong for the Warriors winning 4-0.

The Jets scored their first goal within the first few minutes of the match.

KSS Jets dominated the play with most of the action in the Warriors half of the field.

The Grand Finals of the Fraser Coast Cup for Men and Ladies Division One and Two will be played on May 6.