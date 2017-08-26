Sunbury eyes club history in Wide Bay League finals

THE last thing Andrew Howlett wants is for Sunbury's historic run to the Wide Bay League finals to end in the first week.

Sunbury is the only Fraser Coast team to reach the top four, but face arguably the toughest assignment in Saturday's elimination final.

"Across The Waves are the only top four team we haven't beaten yet,” the Sunbury coach said. "We've proved we can beat Brothers Aston Villa and Bingera but we haven't had that win against ATW.

"Every game (in the finals) will be tough, but ATW is the benchmark.”

ATW won their first clash 1-0 courtesy of a penalty, and the second game ended in a 3-all draw.

Howlett said his troops, led by powerhouse attacking trio Jayden Zampech, Tyson Bedford and the competition's leading goalscorer Anthony Mollee, were focused on ATW.

"I think they're geared up for it,” Howlett said.

"We won't change our structure at all. We'll hit our two speedsters (Zampech and Bedford), and we know good Mollee is.

"He's the leading goalscorer by nine - anything in the air will be his, nine times out of 10.

"ATW are structured, quick on the ball, and they'll have a great home crowd supporting them. I can't pick a weakness in their side.”

The Martens Oval clash will kick-off at 5pm.