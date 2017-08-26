24°
Sport

Sunbury eyes club history in Wide Bay League finals

Matthew McInerney
| 25th Aug 2017 5:29 PM
Sunbury's Anthony Mollee.
Sunbury's Anthony Mollee. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE last thing Andrew Howlett wants is for Sunbury's historic run to the Wide Bay League finals to end in the first week.

Sunbury is the only Fraser Coast team to reach the top four, but face arguably the toughest assignment in Saturday's elimination final.

"Across The Waves are the only top four team we haven't beaten yet,” the Sunbury coach said. "We've proved we can beat Brothers Aston Villa and Bingera but we haven't had that win against ATW.

"Every game (in the finals) will be tough, but ATW is the benchmark.”

ATW won their first clash 1-0 courtesy of a penalty, and the second game ended in a 3-all draw.

Howlett said his troops, led by powerhouse attacking trio Jayden Zampech, Tyson Bedford and the competition's leading goalscorer Anthony Mollee, were focused on ATW.

"I think they're geared up for it,” Howlett said.

"We won't change our structure at all. We'll hit our two speedsters (Zampech and Bedford), and we know good Mollee is.

"He's the leading goalscorer by nine - anything in the air will be his, nine times out of 10.

"ATW are structured, quick on the ball, and they'll have a great home crowd supporting them. I can't pick a weakness in their side.”

The Martens Oval clash will kick-off at 5pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport wide bay league

20YO smokes weed, does burnouts in trip of a lifetime

20YO smokes weed, does burnouts in trip of a lifetime

The illegal trip gave the Childers man hour of “high” fun, but it’s something he will be paying for in the years to come.

VIDEO: Two storey home destroyed by flames

House fire in King Street, Howard. The owner is confronted with all that remains of his two storey home.

What still stands of the home is unsalvageable.

Bad timing or busted? Knife found in car entering jail

Maryborough Correctional Centre - secure unit 6.

Police searched the vehicle after it drove into jail grounds.

Donate or buy a badge during Legacy Week

(from left) Fran Madden, legatee president Michael McDonald, Thelma Vary, legatee Kerry Murtagh and Beverly Smyth at the launch of Legacy Week held on the Maryborough Town Hall green during the markets.

Support our Legacy families

Local Partners

Fraser Coast welcomes Variety

THEY may have a "Where's Wally" theme but Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar weren't hard to spot when they arrived on the Fraser Coast with Variety

Kidney disease patients benefit from annual raffle

Jim McConnell from the Fraser Coast Kidney Club hopes to raise $3000 through the annual raffle.

The raffle will raise funds to assist local kidney disease patients.

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

Aussie kids show off their talent on TV

Shane Jacobson will host the new TV series Little Big Shots for Channel 7. Supplied by Channel 7.

Little Big Shots premiers on Sunday

Great Family Home

57 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 bedroom home, main with ensuite Open plan kitchen, family and dining area Separate formal lounge room Under-roof entertainment area Double remote control...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river