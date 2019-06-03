Sunbury get the blues after 6-2 loss to United Park Eagles

FOOTBALL: United Park Eagles continued their recent streak of good form in demolishing Sunbury on Saturday night.

Sunbury were brought back to earth with a 6-2 loss against the Bundaberg side.

Frustrated Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett could not mask his disappointment in his team.

"One defensive error and they score, the flood-gates then just opened,” Howlett said.

"I am disappointed and frustrated with the effort and were beaten by the better side.”

"We will have to take stock and go back to the drawing board.”

The Eagles side are brimming with confidence after their third win in a row and are building momentum to make a run in the back end of the season.

In other WPL matches Across the Waves rebounded from their loss beating the KSS Jets 3-1.

Bingera proved to strong for Granville with a 3-0 victory and Brothers Aston Villa only needed one goal to defeat the Buccaneers 1-0.

Buccaneers interim coach Peter Guest was enthusiastic about the growth in his Buccaneers side.

"We played some good footy and it was an enjoyable game for players and spectators,” Guest said.

"It was only one lapse that cost us but that's what happens in footy.”

"Both teams had chances to win.”

Guest understands that it is a learning curve for his young side.

"We will continue to move forward” he said.

Round Eight action has the Buccaneers hosting Across the Waves while KSS Jets and Sunbury do battle in a local derby.

Brothers Aston Villa host the United Warrios and United Park Eagles will want to continue their form against the Granville Tigers.

Doon Villa host Bingera at Villa Park.