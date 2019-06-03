Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunbury's Michael Armstrong makes a run down field against United Park Eagles.
Sunbury's Michael Armstrong makes a run down field against United Park Eagles. Brendan Bowers
Soccer

Sunbury get the blues after 6-2 loss to United Park Eagles

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: United Park Eagles continued their recent streak of good form in demolishing Sunbury on Saturday night.

Sunbury were brought back to earth with a 6-2 loss against the Bundaberg side.

Frustrated Sunbury coach Andrew Howlett could not mask his disappointment in his team.

"One defensive error and they score, the flood-gates then just opened,” Howlett said.

"I am disappointed and frustrated with the effort and were beaten by the better side.”

"We will have to take stock and go back to the drawing board.”

The Eagles side are brimming with confidence after their third win in a row and are building momentum to make a run in the back end of the season.

In other WPL matches Across the Waves rebounded from their loss beating the KSS Jets 3-1.

Bingera proved to strong for Granville with a 3-0 victory and Brothers Aston Villa only needed one goal to defeat the Buccaneers 1-0.

Buccaneers interim coach Peter Guest was enthusiastic about the growth in his Buccaneers side.

"We played some good footy and it was an enjoyable game for players and spectators,” Guest said.

"It was only one lapse that cost us but that's what happens in footy.”

"Both teams had chances to win.”

Guest understands that it is a learning curve for his young side.

"We will continue to move forward” he said.

Round Eight action has the Buccaneers hosting Across the Waves while KSS Jets and Sunbury do battle in a local derby.

Brothers Aston Villa host the United Warrios and United Park Eagles will want to continue their form against the Granville Tigers.

Doon Villa host Bingera at Villa Park.

across the waves buccaneers fc sport granville kss jets local sport sunbury blues united park eagles wide bay premier league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Young mum identified as M'boro crash victim

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Young mum identified as M'boro crash victim

    News A Maryborough mum just shy of her 21st birthday has been listed as the latest casualty in a week of road fatalities.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    GALLERY: Famous chef a big hit at M'boro's Relish festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Famous chef a big hit at M'boro's Relish festival

    News The event was held in Maryborough's parkland precinct on Saturday.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    premium_icon Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    News She appealed on 14 grounds.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    RELAY FOR LIFE: Tears shed at Bay's Purple and Gold Ball

    premium_icon RELAY FOR LIFE: Tears shed at Bay's Purple and Gold Ball

    News More than 100 people attended the event on Saturday.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:01 AM