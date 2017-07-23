Sunbury's slick six tightens hold on top four

SUNBURY is the first club to hold the Goodwill Chalice after a 6-1 demolition that could have snuffed Doon Villa's finals hopes.

The Heritage City rivals shared the spoils in the first game earlier this year, but nothing could stop the Blues as they strengthened their position in the Wide Bay League's top four.

The Goodwill Chalice honours the memory of late clubmen Alec Anderson (from Sunbury) and John Duggan (from Doon Villa).

Anthony Mollee, who scored five goals in the rout, said Sunbury entered the game with confidence.

"It means a lot to everyone in the team to win this trophy,” Mollee said.

"We're only one point clear of Bargara so we've tried to train hard and put the pressure on that top three. We really want to get the home semi final in third spot.

"It's probably our most important game of the season. To come out and play like that, in front of our home crowd was awesome.”

Sunbury's Jayden Zampech tackles Dooon Villa's Tom Einam.

Sunbury's success means Doon Villa's season is almost over. The Magpies are still a mathematical chance of making the top four, but will need results to fall in its favour.

Captain Lachlan Kenny said it was disappointing, especially given the club beat United Warriors 7-2 in a mid-week game.

Doon Villa's Mason McKenna.

"I think we worked hard enough but we just kept giving the ball away,” Kenny said. "We'd work hard to win the ball back but then try to rush and gave it away too easily in attack. Having quick players up front, they just took maximum advantage of that.”

Sunbury have a chance to directly assault the top three when it hosts second-placed Bingera on Saturday night.

Doon Villa's Joel Nielsen.

"We want that third spot on the ladder, and if the top two slip up we can push up into second,” Mollee said.

"If we keep pushing and getting results like that our goal difference will be right up there if we're equal points with someone.”

Bingera beat United 3-1, Brothers Aston Villa beat United Park Eagles 7-1, and Bargara drew ATW 1-1.