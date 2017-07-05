Suncorp to close Maryborough branch

SUNCORP Bank will close its Maryborough branch in September leaving customers with no choice but to bank online, by phone or at the post office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Suncorp put the decision down to declining foot traffic as more customers moved to digital banking.

"Over the last few years, we have seen a significant change in the way our customers in Maryborough and surrounding regions, engage with us," a spokeswoman said

"The decision to close a physical store is never taken lightly, but we're finding that fewer customers choose to do their banking at the store.

Since 2010 national over-the-counter transactions have declined by 15% (from 685,000 in October 2010 compared to 478,000 in August 2015), while mobile transactions have grown from 312,000 transactions to more than 15 million in May 2017.

Suncorp claims about 80% of their customers choose to do their banking digitally, with 75% from their mobiles.

"We will continue to invest in regional communities across our many businesses and we will support customers to access the many options they have for banking with us," the spokeswoman said

"We will continue to review our entire network and, when a store becomes unsustainable, we may have to close, or realign its services if we can see a better way to serve the community."

The Chronicle understands staff and local customers were sent a letter informing them of the closure on Monday evening.

The branch is expected to close permanently at 4pm on Friday, September 22.

Join the discussion below and tell us if the closure will affect you.