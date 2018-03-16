Sunday best day to hit the bay

IT GOES without saying that the last couple of weeks have been a little frustrating with the wind and rain, however the weekend weather is looking favourable with Sunday being the best day just in time for the Pirtek challenge.

Let's take a look at the report.

Platypus Bay has been firing on all cylinders with reports of black-spot tusk fish up to 5kg, golden trevally and tuna smashing the bait balls and chopping at the surface.

The inshore reefs such as Sammy's, Moon Ledge and Mickey's have been producing a mixed bag of reefies including blackall, grassy sweetlip, purple tusk fish and estuary cod, however it doesn't take long for the sharks to move in and it can be almost impossible to get a good fish back to the boat.

Sports fishos have been in their element sight-fishing on the sand flats and yabbie banks around Moon Point on the making tide with trevally, gts and snub nose dart taking soft plastics, hard bodies, poppers and flys.

The Mary River is still running a bit fresh however threadfin salmon, grunter, silver bream, and flathead have been landed between Beaver Rock and River Heads including the Susan River.

And the snags along the banks are holding some beautiful black bream around the kilo mark.

The estuary system throughout the Sandy Strait continues to impress with good quality grunter, estuary cod and flathead landed in numbers and ledges such as Kimbackers, Fig Tree and Tinnanbah have produced a mixed bag of reef fish including a few legal scarlets and grassy sweetlip.

A few good muddies have been potted in the mouths of the creeks and in the deeper parts of the channels.

Some have even been lucky enough to pick up a few when they have been wading on the sand flats.

And a few prawns are running however they are mixed sized between 3-5 inches, and you do need to work for them to get a good feed.