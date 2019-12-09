Menu
Floyd happy with the results of the face painting at the Apex Santa Fair.
Sunday Santa Fair Fun

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
IT WAS beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Queens Park Maryborough yesterday.

The annual Apex Santa was in full swing with rides, stalls and entertainment.

For over 50 years the Apex Santa Fair has been an integral part of the Maryborough community Christmas festivities.

The fair was moved to the top of Queens Park this year to create better opportunities for the community to sample in the lead-up to Carols by Candlelight.

Maryborough Apex president Kaden Bryant expected a large turnout as the afternoon progressed.

“I want to thank the local community for their continued support of the fair and wish everyone a merry and safe Christmas,” Mr Bryant said.

Funds raised from this year’s fair will be split between local youth mental health programs and care packages for locals affected by bushfires.

“We will keep 20 per cent of the profit to reinvest back into our club operations and programs,” Mr Bryant said.

Maryborough Apex club had help to run the event from other Apex clubs including Bundaberg and Fraser Coast.

“That is what being in Apex is all about,” Mr Bryant said.

Smiles on the faces of the children involved in the many activities proved that the Santa Fair was still as popular as ever

