Sunday splash for Hervey Bay triathletes

Hervey Bay Tri Club race – start of the intermediate and U/16 event. Photo: Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: Changing weather conditions greeted competitors in yesterday's Hervey Bay Triathlon Club sprint race.

Competitors young and old made a splash in the water before hitting the road for their bike and run legs.

Rainy showers did not prove to hinder the competitors as they raced around the Seafront Oval precinct.

This was the last major event for the season.

Most competitors used the event as a hitout for the Mooloolaba triathlon to be held next weekend.