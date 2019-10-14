Sunday swim, ride and run along the foreshore
TRIATHLON: The first triathlon of the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club season was held on Sunday along the Hervey Bay foreshore.
Under sunny skies athletes competed from under 10 through to 50+ with solid times recorded.
Racing in the under 10, 12 and 14 age groups commenced at 7.30am before the other divsions started from 8.30am.
RACE WINNERS
Under 10 Girls
1 Alchin, Talei
2 Carr, Pyper
3 Cohen, Amelia
Under 10 Boys
1 McDonnell, Bryn
2 James, Thomas
3 Pennell, Lachlan
Under 12 Girls
1 3 Alchin, Talei
2 10 Carr, Pyper
3 92 Cohen, Amelia
Under 12 Boys
1 McDonnell, Bryn
2 James, Thomas
3 Pennell, Lachlan
Under 14 Girls
1 Driver, Abigail
2 James, Asta
Under 14 Boys
1 McCarthy, Jordan
2 Blyth, Colton
3 Williams, Beau
Under 16 Girls
1 Grundy, Mackenzie
2 Thomas, Ellen
3 Grundy, Olivia
Under 16 boys
1 Thomas, Matthew
2 Marinelli, Jacob
Intermediate Female
1 McCarthy, Chantelle
2 Thomas, Deborah
3 Williams, Indi
Intermediate Male
1 Morley, Nick
2 Geltch, Troy
3 Davis, Archie
Overall Female
1 Kimlin, Cass
2 James, Kaliki
3 Young, Gayle
Overall Male
1 Dawes, Nick
2 Russell, Warren
3 McKay, Dwayne
17-29 Male
1 Dawes, Nick
2 Kendall, Scott
30-39 Female
1 Kimlin, Cass
2 Close, Christie
3 Flesser, Emma
30-39 Male
1 Atzori, Greg
40-49 Female
1 James, Kaliki
2 Pavey, Trudy
3 Knight, Angela
40-49 Male
1 McKay, Dwayne
2 Cohen, Dan
3 Milbank, Jack
50+ Female
1 Young, Gayle
2 Chalker, Susan
3 Watson, Karen
50+ Male
1 Russell, Warren
2 Glanfield, Neale
3 Schulte, Darryl