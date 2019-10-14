Sunday swim, ride and run along the foreshore

TRIATHLON: The first triathlon of the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club season was held on Sunday along the Hervey Bay foreshore.

Under sunny skies athletes competed from under 10 through to 50+ with solid times recorded.

Racing in the under 10, 12 and 14 age groups commenced at 7.30am before the other divsions started from 8.30am.

RACE WINNERS

Under 10 Girls

1 Alchin, Talei

2 Carr, Pyper

3 Cohen, Amelia

Under 10 Boys

1 McDonnell, Bryn

2 James, Thomas

3 Pennell, Lachlan

Under 12 Girls

1 3 Alchin, Talei

2 10 Carr, Pyper

3 92 Cohen, Amelia

Under 12 Boys

1 McDonnell, Bryn

2 James, Thomas

3 Pennell, Lachlan

Under 14 Girls

1 Driver, Abigail

2 James, Asta

Under 14 Boys

1 McCarthy, Jordan

2 Blyth, Colton

3 Williams, Beau

Under 16 Girls

1 Grundy, Mackenzie

2 Thomas, Ellen

3 Grundy, Olivia

Under 16 boys

1 Thomas, Matthew

2 Marinelli, Jacob

Intermediate Female

1 McCarthy, Chantelle

2 Thomas, Deborah

3 Williams, Indi

Intermediate Male

1 Morley, Nick

2 Geltch, Troy

3 Davis, Archie

Overall Female

1 Kimlin, Cass

2 James, Kaliki

3 Young, Gayle

Overall Male

1 Dawes, Nick

2 Russell, Warren

3 McKay, Dwayne

17-29 Male

1 Dawes, Nick

2 Kendall, Scott

30-39 Female

1 Kimlin, Cass

2 Close, Christie

3 Flesser, Emma

30-39 Male

1 Atzori, Greg

40-49 Female

1 James, Kaliki

2 Pavey, Trudy

3 Knight, Angela

40-49 Male

1 McKay, Dwayne

2 Cohen, Dan

3 Milbank, Jack

50+ Female

1 Young, Gayle

2 Chalker, Susan

3 Watson, Karen

50+ Male

1 Russell, Warren

2 Glanfield, Neale

3 Schulte, Darryl