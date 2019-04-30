REMOVED: Sunken wrecks retrieved from Mary River

Scottie 1, an 12.8m timber cruiser. The vessel sunk on September 29, 2016, abandoned adjacent to the Maryborough Public Wharf along the Mary River.

SEVERAL vessels that have long been submerged in Maryborough's Mary River have now been removed thanks to a new initiative from the State Government.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the removal of the vessels would improve the marine environment of the river.

The first derelict vessel removed from Fraser Coast waters was Scottie 1.

The 12.8m timber cruiser sunk in the Mary River in September, 2016 near Maryborough's Public Wharf and it was retrieved on April 24 and 25.

"Through the our Buy Queensland policy, Maritime Safety Queensland has appointed local business Fodico to remove the 13-metre timber-hull cabin cruiser lying in about 10 metres of water downstream of Granville bridge," Mr Saunders said.

He said the removal of Scottie 1 would clear the way for the construction of a floating pontoon.

The Angelika, a 10m Roberts Ferro cement yacht. The vessel sunk on February 22, 2018, abandoned adjacent to the Maryborough Slipway along the Mary River. Fodico Marine Group

The Angelika, a 10m Roberts Ferro cement yacht that sunk in February, 2018, near the Maryborough Slipway has also been retrieved, along with Blue Jewel, a 11.5m timber cruiser which was abandoned in 2013 between Turkey Creek and Beaver Rock along the Mary River.

Work started on Tuesday on the retrieval of the Patricia M, an 18.2m steel commercial fishing trawler which sunk in the 2013 floods and no rests on the southern bank of Beaver Rocks.

War on Wrecks Chair Kim Richards said the Palaszczuk Government has been actively identifying priority wrecks across the region, earlier this month removing the sunken yacht Spice from waters off the town of 1770.

"The message to owners of derelict vessels is very clear: clean up your mess yourself or it will be done for you and you'll be held to account," Ms Richards said.