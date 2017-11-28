Menu
Sunny Coast drive-in cinema plans prompts local interest

Amy Formosa
by

PLANS to open a drive-in cinema on the Sunshine Coast has fans of the old-school movie experience wanting one closer to home.

Drive-in cinemas are a dying breed in Queensland with the closest available options being in Brisbane or Eumundi's Starry Nights, prompting a Sunshine Coast company's plans to bring the experience to the southern city.

We asked readers on Facebook if they would like to see the drive-in come back to the region and there was an overwhelming yes response.

The Fraser Coast's Shanice Muller-Christie said it would be great for families and the youth as long as they don't overcharge.

"We went to the one in Perth. It was $20 a car or something..and over the school holidays it was full," she said.

"They ended up letting people sit on the ground at the back and still they charged $20 for five people."

Commenting on the price, Alyson Lewis said the Gold Coast was similar.

Would you like to see a drive-in cinema back on the Fraser Coast?
Back in the day Maryborough and Hervey Bay both had drive-ins, so Craig Rowan questioned the viability of opening one in this day and age.

Gus Warde, who isn't from the region said where he lives they were lucky to get five cars a night in the end.

"I would guess cinemas would be more profitable," he said.

Cherryl Reynolds thinks it would be great for the kids to experience the drive-in but questioned how long it would be before the novelty wore off.

The Fraser Coast once had two drive-in movie cinemas.

One was located at St Helens near Maryborough while the other was located at Scrub Hill in Hervey Bay.

Other readers believe the drive-in would be profitable because it's a new experience for newer generations.

Raelena Koeppen would love the drive-in cinema back in Maryborough.

Lynellen Foster thinks it would would be a fantastic tourist attraction.

Chronicle reader Ricky Rowland said yes to the drive-in but questions who would support it and for how long.

