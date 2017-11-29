Sunny Coast drive-in plans prompts interest locally

Would you like to see the return of the drive-in?

PLANS to open a drive-in cinema on the Sunshine Coast has fans of the old-

hanice Muller-Christie said it would be great for families and the youth as long as they don't overcharge.

"We went to the one in Perth. It was $20 a car or something..and over the school holidays it was full," she said.

"They ended up letting people sit on the ground at the back and still they charged $20 for five people."

Commenting on the price, Alyson Lewis said the Gold Coast was similar.

Back in the day Maryborough and Hervey Bay both had drive-ins, so Craig Rowan questioned the viability of opening one in this day and age.

Gus Warde, who isn't from the region said where he lives they were lucky to get five cars a night in the end.

"I would guess cinemas would be more profitable," he said.

Cherryl Reynolds thinks it would be great for the kids to experience the drive-in but questioned how long it would be before the novelty wore off.

Other readers believe the drive-in would be profitable because it's a new experience for newer generations.

Raelena Koeppen would love the drive-in cinema back in Maryborough.

Lynellen Foster thinks it would would be a fantastic tourist attraction.

Chronicle reader Ricky Rowland said yes to the drive-in but questions who would support it and for how long.