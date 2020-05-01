WEATHER: What to expect this long weekend

Fraser Coast residents will have to dig out the winter warmers as a cold weather front predicted to come through this weekend.

THERE will be clear sunny days with a southerly cold front coming through the Fraser Coast region this weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

With some coronavirus recreational restrictions lifted this May Day long weekend, boating, fishing and bushwalking will be on the agenda for residents to get out of isolation.

With an expected drop in temperatures, it will pay to prepare for cold weather.

BOM meteorologist Sam Campbell said the southerly cold front would mean a dramatic drop in local temperatures.

"There will be much colder nights over the weekend with a chance of showers on Monday and during the week," Mr Campbell said.

"We are moving into the colder months and low temperatures are predicted to continue.

"Hervey Bay will see low temperatures of 11 degrees while Maryborough will get around nine degrees."

The cold weather has been brought on by an intersection between two air masses, with the colder air front coming through from the southern oceans and pushing away the warm air mass.

The colder weather will lower water temperature and could prove to be popular with local fishers.

Anglers will be able to go after winter whiting, snapper and nannygai.