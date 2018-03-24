Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Sunrise crew visiting Fraser Coast for Queen's Baton Relay

Carlie Walker
by
24th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE weather segments of the Seven Network's Sunrise program will be broadcast from Fraser Island on Sunday, from 7am and will feature the Queen's Baton Relay, a Butchulla welcome and highlight the island's 25 years of World Heritage listing.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said the visit had been organised with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

"It's a terrific opportunity to show off our magnificent region to the rest of the nation ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast," he said.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fisherman says he fears someone might get taken by croc

Fisherman says he fears someone might get taken by croc

News Granville’s Howard Davies said he had spotted the reptile several times.

It's a date: council by-elections soon for Gympie and Fraser

It's a date: council by-elections soon for Gympie and Fraser

News Gympie heads to polls for Division 8 by-election on May 5

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Local Partners