Sunrise host David Koch is headed to the Fraser Coast next month to headline a special business summit organised by the council.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the Fraser Coast Business Summit, to be held on May 14, was a great opportunity for local businesses to network and gain insights into how to bounce back in 2021.

“Kochie is one of Australia’s most recognised and respected faces,” Cr Everard said.

“He is best known as a co-host of the Seven Network’s breakfast program, Sunrise, but he is also a former business owner and board director who is one of Australia’s foremost business and finance commentators.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard

“We are excited to have a guest speaker of Kochie’s calibre here on the Fraser Coast and I encourage local business people to get in quick and book their tickets as we expect this special event to be a sellout.”



Cr Everard said the Fraser Coast Business Summit was one of a number of initiatives being rolled out under a $500,000 council COVID-19 Economic Stimulus package.

“Council is determined to do what we can to assist businesses to grow our local economy, keep people employed and create new jobs,” he said.



“Other initiatives in Council’s COVID-19 Economic Stimulus package include grants for shop front revitalisation and to help businesses obtain financial advice, while we will soon be organising a business expo and undertaking a face-to-face survey.

“I encourage local businesses to visit our website at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus-support-businesses to find out more about the range of support measures available.”

The Fraser Coast Business Summit will run from noon to 2pm at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on Friday 14 May. Tickets are $55 per person which includes a two-course lunch.

Originally published as Sunrise star headed to Coast for business summit