Suns to keep the faith in Dew

The Suns are confident Stuart Dew can deliver the club success. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns are confident Stuart Dew can deliver the club success. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's board have made a bold show of faith in coach Stuart Dew by deciding to offer him a contract extension.

Dew's initial deal still has a year to run but the board has instructed chief executive Mark Evans to begin negotiations on a new contract.

"We think he has all the attributes to be a long-term successful coach and have already commenced a development plan to help him become the best coach he can be which he has wholeheartedly embraced,'' Evans said.

Live stream the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season on KAYO SPORTS. Every match of every round. Live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

The board did not want Dew to enter what is expected to be another tough season in 2020 with his future uncertain.

However, they will hunt for a coaching mentor or director of coaching to bolster his development.

He will also be sent to Harvard University in the off-season to attend a leadership program similar to the ones undertaken by Nathan Buckley and Damien Hardwick.

After a promising start to the season when they won three of their first four games, the Suns have now recorded a 16-game losing streak to sit on the bottom of the ladder.

The Suns will start talks with Stuart Dew over a new deal. Picture: Getty Images

The competitiveness has also vanished, with three losses of 90 points or more against Richmond, Adelaide and Brisbane and one to Collingwood by 69 points over the past six weeks.

The Suns will try to copy what Brisbane have achieved with veteran Luke Hodge, but say it won't be another one of Dew's premiership teammates in Jarryd Roughead, who will play his last AFL game against the Suns at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

"No, I think he's well and truly happy with his lot," Dew said.

"He's very grateful for what he's been able to achieve and so he should be."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE 'SACKED' PODCAST

Brisbane has been applauded for coach Chris Fagan's move to lure Hodge out of retirement following the 2017 season to play an on-field coaching role.

Fagan and Lions skipper Dayne Zorko have spoken glowingly of the role Hodge has played in Brisbane's return to the finals for the first time since 2009.

The Suns, who finished just one win behind Brisbane last year, believe things can turn quickly and a senior figure like Hodge would be a huge asset to their club.

However Dew said finding the right person was difficult.

"There's only one Luke Hodge," Dew said.

"He's one of a kind. He's the perfect fit.

"Someone like a Jarrad McVeigh (former Swans captain previously linked to the club) would have been the perfect fit. Those guys who have been captains of their footy club, are very experienced, can play a number of positions, a real general."