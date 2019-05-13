YOUR STORY: Sunshine Coast actress taking NYC

Actress taking NYC

ESTEEMED actress Chelsea Ingram, who was raised on the Sunshine Coast, is skyrocketing through the American Film industry, recently starring in SXSW film festival film Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon.



Ingram also recently finished shooting the upcoming Amazon Prime TV show Tales Of Nyc, a series developed by Cannes director Brendan Pike.

Pike is director of the award winning international renowned Television series the Dan patrick Show. Pike has worked on world-famous films such as Sharknando 2 and Grandpa Psycho.



Ingram also stars in internationally recognised Australian singer/songwriter Zefereli's music video which was directed by Patrick Linberg and produced by Tweed Dreams Production.

The video had a long spanning airtime run on ABC's music program 'rage', the longest running music television program still in production.

The show plays some of the most buzzed-about and boundary-pushing music videos, while guest programmers including Cyndi Lauper, Beastie Boys, M.I.A and Metallica delve through the extensive archives in search of their all-time favourite music videos.



Ingram who is a lead ensemble member of renowned New York theatre company Primitive Grace directed by Paul Calderon (Pulp Fiction, Boardwalk Empire) and David Zayaz (Dexter, Annie).

Her play Keep Calling debuted at the Hudson Guild Theatre in NYC with a sold out production and raving reviews. She appears and performs constantly at off Broadway theatres.. The Apollo, Hudson Guild and The Poetry bowery.

Keep your eyes peeled for this outstanding Actress on your local TV.