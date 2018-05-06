Sunshine Coast escapes Doon Villa to keep Cup dream alive

Fire's Shoichi Koshimizu, who scored the only goal. FFA Cup: Doon Villa v Sunshine Coast Fire at Villa Park, Maryborough.

Fire's Shoichi Koshimizu, who scored the only goal. FFA Cup: Doon Villa v Sunshine Coast Fire at Villa Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

It didn't make sense.

The full-time whistle had sounded, Sunshine Coast Fire were the victors and qualified for the seventh round of the FFA Cup, but Maryborough's Doon Villa was the happier team.

The mighty Magpies left everything on the field, and the home side almost scored the upset of the Cup.

Doon Villa was clearly the better team in the first half, and were unlucky not to go ahead when Joel Neilsen was awarded a penalty.

A spot-kick specialist, Neilsen went left, only to find Fire goalkeeper Kevin Downes picked it.

The home side created more chances in front of a loud Villa Park crowd, but the men in black and white couldn't find the net,

Sunshine Coast's half-time speech must have been a good one, but what was said will remain a mystery after officials told cameras, in no uncertain terms, to stay away.

The Fire were a whole new team.

Here was a side that plays in the Sunshine State's top tier being dominated by a small club from regional Queensland, but the National Premier League side's players did not want to lose this night.

They started to string together passes, hold possession and create opportunity after opportunity for attacking duo Taj Hudson and Shoichi Koshimizu, clearly their most dangerous players of the night.

The Fire eventually broke through to go one ahead.

About 68 minutes into the contest, the Fire found space on the right flank and passed towards the centre of the box, beating Doon Villa goalkeeper Matt Nowitzke and finding the boot of Koshimizu who tapped home into an open net.

Subdued celebrations made way for louder, clearer communication from the Fire's players, and they sought to put the game out of reach.

A red card to Adam Young left Doon Villa short a man for the final 20 minutes, but you wouldn't have known it if you saw them play.

The Magpies didn't let up, and fought well into added time for an equaliser.

SUNSHINE COAST FIRE 1 (Koshimizu) def DOON VILLA 0 at Villa Park, Maryborough.