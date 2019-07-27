Menu
Sunshine Coast Highway Rampage
Sunshine Coast family's road rage terror: two charged

Mark Furler
by
27th Jul 2019 7:36 AM
TWO men allegedly involved in a road rage drama on the Sunshine Coast, which included ramming a vehicle at high speed, have been charged by police.

Police allege a white Mitsubishi Triton and trailer were stolen from Belli Park on July 25 before being involved in a hit and run northbound on the Bruce Highway around 8am on Friday.

The Triton collided with a Nissan Pathfinder before allegedly attempting to force the vehicle, containing a family of five, off the road.

The stolen ute then continued to travel at speed along the Bruce Highway while the Pathfinder followed, before both vehicles pulled over and the drivers exited.

The male driver of the Triton then allegedly threatened the other male motorist before hopping back in the stolen vehicle and ramming the Pathfinder while the other passengers, including children, were still inside.

The driver of the Triton then fled the scene in the damaged vehicle. None of the occupants of the Pathfinder sustained serious injury.

A short time later police received reports the Triton has been dumped outside of a home in the vicinity of Hilary Crescent at Woombye.

When officers arrived at the scene a 23-year-old man was allegedly attempting to drive away on a property in a stolen yellow Mazda, which became bogged in a gravel driveway.

The alleged driver was arrested at the scene while another male passenger fled on foot.

Just after 1pm the man was seen on Atkinson's Road at Woombye. Police immediately attended and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Both men are alleged to have been involved in numerous property thefts and evades in the past week.

A 23-year-old Tewantin man has been charged with 18 offences including three counts of stealing, two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash, driving unlicensed, and one count of wilful damage, obstruct police and possess tainted property.

An 18-year-old Peregian Springs man has been charged with 10 offences including four counts of stealing, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of possess dangerous drugs, wilful damage, trespass and possess tainted property.

Both are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

