Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists.
TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists. David Nielsen
News

Sunshine Motorway smash sparks Bruce Hwy delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Aug 2018 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM

TWO vehicles have crashed on a major Sunshine Coast off-ramp causing Friday afternoon traffic woes for motorists.

The crash occurred on the Sunshine Motorway and Dixon Road off-ramp at Buderim about 3pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services have just arrived on scene and are still assessing the patients, who are out and walking.

Both have very minor injuries and declined transport. 

Delays on and off the Bruce Highway in both directions are expected with traffic crawling due to lanes reduced.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

bruce highway crash sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    8 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

    8 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

    Whats On Strapped for things to do in and around the Fraser Coast this weekend? Check out our comprehensive guide to all the activities you can do over August 18-19

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:15 PM
    Playful pets in need of a home

    Playful pets in need of a home

    Community Check the refuge for your new friend

    New barres add twinkle

    New barres add twinkle

    Community Generous donation

    Surprise visit by a Gun preacher

    Surprise visit by a Gun preacher

    Whats On Listen to motivating life story

    Local Partners