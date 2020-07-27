WATCH LIVE: Super 5 water polo stream

Queensland Thunder women's coach Benn Lees has praised the initiative of Water Polo Queensland in launching the new Polo 5's Metro Competition.

The competition is being lifestreamed from 6pm tonight via News Corp, involved a 30-team competition - 15 women and 15 men - and would be played each Monday and Tuesday night across a short six-week season.

"They have done a great job to get something like this up and running so quickly (after the COVID-19 shutdown) and it involves some of the best athletes in Queensland and Australia

"The guys have not played any competitive match since March 13-14, so it was important they get in and play games.

Tenealle Fasala from Queensland Thunder will be playing. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

"I have heard a few big names have pulled the togs back on and this is great opportunity for young players to play with and against those players,'' Lees said.

Water Polo Queensland CEO Melanie Woosnam said the organisation "wanted to offer a short, fun, social competition for seniors to get back into the pool''.

"This format has certainly proven to be successful,'' she said.

"Being a modified format that only requires teams of between six-eight players, it is easier for people to form teams with their friends or family,'' Woosnam said.

Charlize Andrews, Jessica Emerson, Molly Nasser, Tenealle Fasala, Alice Campbell and Ayumi Watanabe are fantastic young Thunder talents. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

"It also aligns with the announcement by Water Polo Australia regarding free short-term membership to any non-members through to August 31, as well as the extension of the current membership period for existing members to 31 August.''

She said Super 5s had motivated not only past players to return, but also some new players to give the sport a go.

Woosnam said she was delighted to be associated with The Courier-Mail's lifestream service.

"Water Polo Queensland is extremely excited to partner with NewsCorp to deliver live streaming coverage of our Polo 5s competition,'' she said.

"Live streaming reaches another target market for our sport and allows people to see just how exciting it is to play and watch water polo.''

Games being streamed tonight:

6pm: Polo Bears (white) vs Gold Coast (blue)

6:30pm: Breakers (white) vs Wet (blue)

7pm: The Magpie's (white) vs MVB's (blue)

7:30pm: Barra Girls (white) vs Reow (blue)

Originally published as Super 5 water polo livestreamed tonight