Super Bowl performers confirmed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — JUNE 15: Jennifer Lopez (L) performs with a dancer during a stop of her It's My Party tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)

It's official.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The pop stars and the NFL have just confirmed the news via social media.

"This is happening. 02.02.20," JLo, 50, tweeted.

Shakira, 42, wrote, "Get ready 02.02.20."

Lopez later wrote that she and Shakira were "going to set the world on (fire emojis)".

Shakira added, "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!"

A source tells Page Six that Pepsi and the NFL collaborated with Roc Nation to put the JLo-Shakira act together.

Earlier this month, Lopez addressed rumours she would be performing during the halftime show on Today.

"I don't know. I don't yet, we will see," Lopez explained. "It's something obviously that I would love to do. It would be an honour to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it."

JLo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA

Last year, Lopez and now-fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrated their one-year anniversary together at the Super Bowl at a dinner with their kids.

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott performed at this year's Super Bowl show, while Justin Timberlake performed last year.

And Shakira! What a duo. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images