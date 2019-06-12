SUPER MUM: Bay woman completes her first 12-hour Ironman

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Hervey Bay's Katrina Tate had the full support of her children Tilly, 10, and Link, 12, completing her first Ironwoman event in Cairns at the weekend.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Hervey Bay's Katrina Tate had the full support of her children Tilly, 10, and Link, 12, completing her first Ironwoman event in Cairns at the weekend. Cody Fox

Triathlon: "Tilly and Link, Tilly and Link."

Despite the stares from fellow competitors, Katrina Tate recited her mantra aloud to urge her tired body onwards.

The Hervey Bay mum-of-two used her children's names to get her through the toughest parts of the 2019 Cairns Ironman on the weekend.

The 38-year-old completed the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run in 12 hours and five minutes, hitting the goal she had spent more than nine months preparing for.

Tate, who finished 13th in her age group, tackled her first full Ironman event after finishing the Sunshine Coast half event in August.

Battling a shoulder injury after hitting a kangaroo while cycling in the lead-up to the event, the Bee Mee junior club coach didn't let anything stop her.

"Two things went through my head - my kids," the full-time teacher said.

"They inspired me not to give up. They have ridden the wave with me, the early mornings and training sessions - they do triathlons themselves.

"It was my running which really powered me home and made up time which is normally my weakest leg.

"My coach Lars has been my rock, when I crossed the finish line and saw him I burst into tears. I couldn't have done it without him."

Bee Mee's Lars Olsen said Tate, who was one of six women he coached at the event but the only one to enter the full Ironman, pushed herself to the limit, finding time to train herself mentally and physically.