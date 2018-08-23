Super nut record set to crack

HAMMERED: Preparing for the Bauple Nut Bash dressed in the superhero theme were (from left) Harley Quinn aka Abby Mooney, Hulk aka Ethan Mooney, Spiderman aka William Aldridge, and Supergirls Eva Whyte (left) and Lilly Scott.

HAMMERED: Preparing for the Bauple Nut Bash dressed in the superhero theme were (from left) Harley Quinn aka Abby Mooney, Hulk aka Ethan Mooney, Spiderman aka William Aldridge, and Supergirls Eva Whyte (left) and Lilly Scott. boni holmes

GET YOUR superhero on and try and crack the competition record of 15 at the Bauple Nut Bash.

The Bauple Nut-cracking tally has stood for several years and organisers were hoping the superhero theme might empower someone to crack a new record for this year's event.

The bash in its thirteenth year was an opportunity for residents of the hinterland town to share its beauty.

Bauple Recreation Ground Association president Debbie Brischke there were going to be a lot more demonstrations this year.

"We will have Zumba and the local gymnastics group holding demonstrations and a belly dancing group showing us their moves," she said.

"The Maryborough MUSOS have been invited to entertain our crowds.

"Anybody wishing to hold a stall, demonstrations or displays was quite welcome to contact us before the event." Debbie said there were three horses from the 5th Light Horse Light Horse Regiment also doing demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

There will be displays by the antique vehicles and machinery clubs, the T-Rex from 6-7pm and the popular Ron Laycock's Mad Jet Truck will fire up just after dark.

"All the kids activities, like jumping castle and pony rides, will be free.

"And our Vulcan Fireworks display sponsored by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, I have been told, will be bigger than last year."

Tiaro Pharmacy will sponsoring the nut cracking and nut throwing competitions.

"The record to beat is still 15 and there will be cash prizes for winners and runners up. Last year with more than 350 attending we added the new competition of nut throwing.

"It was quite popular so we have included it again this year, also with cash prizes.

"We will also have a tug-o-war competition for the children."

Debbie said the community gets behind the event volunteering at stalls, cooking good food, manning the licensed bar and selling raffles.

"It is a great family fun day, come dressed as your favourite super hero and enjoy the food and entertainment."

Stall holders can apply at bauplerecgrounds@

gmail.com.

For more information phone Debbie 0418 771 696 or Leanne 0481 125 024.

Interested?

The Bauple Nut Bash will be held on Saturday, September 1 from noon-8pm at the Bauple Recreation Grounds, 18 Forestry Rd.