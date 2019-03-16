SUPER POOCH: Rae bravely defies the odds

HAPPY DOG: After undergoing surgery, Rae has a second chance at life thanks to her generous foster parents.

AFTER undergoing a massive surgery, two-year-old Rae has been given a second chance at life.

She has only just started on the road to recovery and still has a long way to go.

The loveable pooch has been known to Southern Downs ARK since she was a puppy.

After first being found by the animal rescue team in 2017, she was adopted out to a loving family on the Sunshine Coast.

Rae lived happily for 18 months before an unfortunate marriage break-up ended with the "kind- natured" fur-friend moving back to Warwick.

President of Southern Downs ARK Ann Simon said she had Rae in her care for several months before they noticed an issue with her leg.

"It all got worse very quickly," Mrs Simon said.

After long hours at the clinic and thorough investigations, the team from Condamine Veterinary Clinic discovered Rae needed cruciate ligament repair surgery on both legs.

"We knew it was going to be a long and expensive process so we put the call out on Facebook to see who would be happy to help," Mrs Simon said.

"It was a hard one because it's not just a normal take your dog out for a walk and feed it once a day, it was a huge commitment because Rae needed a full-time carer.

"It wasn't long before a lovely couple contacted me and said they would be able to care for her."

Mrs Simon said she was overjoyed that someone put their hand up to take on such a huge job.

Rae's first recovery period will span 18 weeks before surgery on the second leg begins.

To make a donation visit facebook.com/SouthernDownsARK.