Super Saturday event will be held Cameron's Way

SUPER TEAM: With his Iron Man and Hulk soft toys at the ready, Cameron D'Amico and his parents Amy and Garry look forward to hosting a Super Hero Afternoon Tea fundraising event this Saturday. contributed

WITH a tall and wheelchair- bound teenager living with cerebral palsy, it was imperative for Amy D'Amico and her husband Garry to have a hoist to assist in moving their son, Cameron, around the home.

The Maryborough couple gave up on the hope of government funding and tried for more than a year to raise the money needed to buy one.

It wasn't until a friend nominated them for the Rally for a Cause charity that their wish become a reality, and they couldn't be more thankful.

"Cameron is now 15 and is as tall as me and is awkward to pick up," Amy said.

"If he is on the floor for instance, I can now put a sling underneath him and hoist him up into his wheelchair, his bed or a chair if he wants to watch the telly.

"It's very, very important for us who have kids that are reliant on being manually handled."

After becoming a Rally for a Cause recipient and seeing the great work the team does for the Fraser Coast community, the two decided to give back by entering the 2018 Dunga Derby.

The four-day coast to country rally is the charity's biggest annual fundraiser, with each three-person team required to raise a minimum of $2000 before hitting the road on August 2.

"We went to an end-of-year Christmas party for participants and some recipients, and we saw the video of the Dunga Derby and I said to Garry - we should do this!

"It's incredible! It makes it a little bit easier for us in the sense that we have already had the luck of using their services in that regards, so it was an easy decision to try and help and do some fundraising and any advertising we can for them.

"There are a lot of people in need, not just with disabilities ... there's a lot of people in the community who need that little hand to say 'it's okay, we're here for you'.

"We want to raise as many funds as we can. It makes such a difference in that the money raised here, stays here."

Amy, Garry and their friend Matthew Bradshaw have aptly named their team, Cameron's Way, and will make the trek in their black PT Cruiser.

To get the fundriasing ball rolling, the team will host a Super Hero Afternoon Tea Party on Saturday, June 30, with special guest appearances by a Bundaberg-based Cosplay Avengers group featuring Spiderman, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and the Fraser Coast's own Hulk.

"This is open to children and adults and we want everyone to dress up if they can," Amy said.

"We have prizes for best dressed under 13 boy and girl, and over 13 boy and girl.

"There will be raffles on the day and things like guess how many infinity stones are in a jar, and lots of other free activities for the kids like pin the spider on the spider web.

"I'm really excited. Hopefully it's going to be a really good event."

Those who can't make the event can still donate to the team by visiting www.rally foracause.org.au/donate and selecting Car 22.

Find the team on Facebook, cameronsway1.

SUPER HERO AFTERNOON TEA PARTY

When: Saturday, June 30, 11am to 2pm.

Where: The event will be held at the Maryborough Community and Recreation Centre, cnr of Woodstock and Ariadne Sts.

What: Dress up as your favourite super hero for a chance to win a prize.