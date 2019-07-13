Super Saturday for Wide Bay AFL

Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power.

Hervey Bay Bombers Matthew Burgess hits the ball away from the ruck contest in the Anzac Day match against Bay Power. Brendan Bowers

AFL: Bundaberg's Frank Coulthard Oval will host round 15 of the AFL Wide Bay competition today.

The Super Saturday features a double-header of senior AFL action.

In the early match the two Hervey Bay teams go head to head.

It was the game of the season when the two teams last met in Hervey Bay a few weeks ago (pictured below).

Bay Power secured the win in the last few minutes after a late surging Bombers team.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton is continuing to take it one match at a time as the competition reaches its final few rounds.

"We just need to keep what we have been doing,” he said.

"We are seven down due to injuries and illness.”

The match will start at 4.30pm.

In the main game it is a Bundaberg local derby between Brothers Bulldogs and the ATW Eagles.

The Brothers Bulldogs will be looking to keep pace with the Bombers who sit one game ahead in second position on the AFL table.

The match will start at 7pm.