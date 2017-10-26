Superboat action to hit Hervey Bay

YOU'LL hear the roar of the superboats in Hervey Bay this Saturday when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships.

The Beach House Hotel general manager and Our Events Fraser Coast committee treasurer Paul Robbins said to expect ample action this weekend.

"It's an incredibly exciting event," he said.

"These boats do well in excess of 145km an hour across our waters.

"I think one of the most exciting things is watching the choppers - there's a film chopper and there's also a wildlife spotting chopper - and watching them following the boats is almost as exciting as the races themselves."

"There's a massive buzz about it."

Mr Robbins said it would be the sixth year the final round of the series had been held in Hervey Bay and people could watch the boats racing in front of Pialba, Scarness and Torquay and see them being lifted in and out of the ocean by crane at the Urangan public boat ramp.

"That's a really interesting thing to watch as well," he said.

"There'll be a street parade of boats starting at 3.30pm on Saturday from Urangan, along the Esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back again."

The pole position shoot-out starts at noon on Saturday, and Sunday races start at 11am and 1pm.