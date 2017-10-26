Whats On

Superboat action to hit Hervey Bay

2016 Offshore Superboat Championships in Hervey Bay.
2016 Offshore Superboat Championships in Hervey Bay. Doug Hollaway
Emily Black
by

YOU'LL hear the roar of the superboats in Hervey Bay this Saturday when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships.

The Beach House Hotel general manager and Our Events Fraser Coast committee treasurer Paul Robbins said to expect ample action this weekend.

"It's an incredibly exciting event," he said.

"These boats do well in excess of 145km an hour across our waters.

"I think one of the most exciting things is watching the choppers - there's a film chopper and there's also a wildlife spotting chopper - and watching them following the boats is almost as exciting as the races themselves."

"There's a massive buzz about it."

Mr Robbins said it would be the sixth year the final round of the series had been held in Hervey Bay and people could watch the boats racing in front of Pialba, Scarness and Torquay and see them being lifted in and out of the ocean by crane at the Urangan public boat ramp.

"That's a really interesting thing to watch as well," he said.

"There'll be a street parade of boats starting at 3.30pm on Saturday from Urangan, along the Esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back again."

The pole position shoot-out starts at noon on Saturday, and Sunday races start at 11am and 1pm.

Related Items

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast superboats what's on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
TRICK OR TREAT: Your Halloween guide for the Fraser Coast

TRICK OR TREAT: Your Halloween guide for the Fraser Coast

A FACEBOOK group has released a list of houses participating in the popular trick or treat on October 31.

UPDATE: Man hit by car in Maryborough

ACCIDENT: The man is believed to have been hit by a car.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Man passes out on path, punches police

GUILTY: Robert Harold Beaven , 69, outside the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with a string of offences.

The man delivered a reading of 0.261 percent.

Country singer to help Maryborough horse riding champion

Antigua's Courtney Smallwood has the support of Country music's Lee Kernaghan. Courtney is raising the funds needed for her to travel to the USA as a member of the Australian Paint Horse team for the 2018 Youth World Games.

Sponsors needed to send Courtney to the states

Local Partners