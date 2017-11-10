Superboats protester makes appeal in court over conviction

Lee Carter addressed a judge in Hervey Bay District Court on November 10, on why he was wrongfully charged last year while trying to stop a superboats event.

AN ENVIRONMENTALIST who landed in court after attempting to stop Hervey Bay's annual superboat race last year has appealed his conviction.

Lee Stjohn Carter on November 20 planned to paddle into the path of the superboats to bring the event to a halt due to his concern for local marine life.

After being arrested and taken to the watch-house, the former mayoral candidate was charged with contravening a police direction.

After going to trial in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court early this year, MrCarter was found guilty after he failed to convince the magistrate it was his right to stop the race.

He was put on a 12-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction recorded.

Representing himself in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday, Mr Carter made a submission to Judge Robertson that he had been wrongfully charged.

He argued he was in the right to stop the race because it had been "inappropriately permitted".

Protester makes appeal: Lee Stjohn Carter outside Hervey Bay District Court on November 10.

Mr Carter said he believed the race broke a law.

"I made it very clear my concern was about an offence against the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which is a federal act," Mr Carter said.

"Where (were) the federal police?"

In court, Mr Carter raised concerns about how the person in charge of signing off the permit was not part of the assessment process.

He also said the permit form was not appropriately filled out and believed event organisers were part of a conspiracy theory.

Judge Robertson told MrCarter it was not his role to decide whether an event was lawful or not, to which Mr Carter replied, "I beg to disagree, I have a conscience that I have to address."

After hearing the submissions, Mr Robertson concluded "the permit was validly issued, end of story".

The appeal's outcome will be announced at a later date.