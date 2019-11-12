Superboats roar back to Hervey Bay waters

SEVENTH HEAVEN: The roar of the superboats will be heard once again for the seventh time in Hervey Bay when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships.

SUPERBOATS: A thrilling new class has been added to the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships which, will hold its final round of racing for the year off Hervey Bay on the last weekend in November.

As well as the Superboats category, with craft capable of 220km/h, first-time racers will be contesting the new Sports Boat class, open to licenced boat racers with their own craft.

Sports boat nominations will be accepted until November 22 and at least two Hervey Bay competitors are expected to line up over the 5km course.

The course will start at the Scarness Pier, head to Torquay and Point Vernon before heading back to the finish line at Scarness.

The annual offshore championships are returning to Hervey Bay for the seventh year in 2019 and an action-packed family weekend of racing is expected.

Offshore Superboat Club secretary, Paul Gibbs, said there would be a limit of 20 boats in the new Sports Boat class and competitors should enter as soon as possible.

"Superboats is an incredibly exciting and popular event - the Superboat boats can go as fast as 220km/h with Sports Boats reaching speeds of up to 160km/h," he said.

The organisers expect between 15 and 20 boats in the new Sports class with about half this number contesting the Superboats series final, including one boat that has competed in Europe and United States events.

Spectators can watch the action from the Hervey Bay foreshore between Pialba and Torquay.

"The competitors always look forward to the last race in the series and the open water course at Hervey Bay because a lot of the earlier races are on flat river systems," Gibbs said.

"The open water conditions can be a lot more challenging for the drivers."

Boat enthusiasts will also have the option of watching the race from water on-board the whale watch vessels, Freedom, Tasman Venture and Spirit of Hervey Bay, which will be anchored 1km offshore in the centre of the racecourse for a prime vantage point.

For your chance to get up close and personal, the public is invited to visit the boat pit area at the Sandy Straits Marina between 10am and 2pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

The event includes a popular street parade of boats starting at 3.30pm on Saturday November 30 from Urangan, travelling along the Esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back.