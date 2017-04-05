Superboats will be back for an adrenaline-filled weekend

Superboats are coming back to Hervey Bay in October.

THEY'RE large, they're quick - and they will be back.

Offshore Superboat Championships is coming to Hervey Bay for another thrilling weekend.

To be held on October 28 and 29, Our Events Fraser Coast chair Steve Coleman said the aim was to make the adrenalin-filled event bigger than before.

"It's going to have a huge impact on the business community like it has previously," Mr Coleman said.

"We are planning more street events for the weekend, to entertain the public between and after the races."

Last year, a street parade and a family fun day contributed to the entertainment.

The date for the races has been moved to an earlier part of the year to not clash with as not to clash with the V8 Supercars.

"We didn't want the two events to coincide but also needed a time that the tide will be right," Mr Coleman said.

Competitors from across Australia will descend into the Bay for the prestigious competition.