Supercars ace Winterbottom blesses Dunga Derby vehicle

BLESSING OF THE VEHICLE: Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom signs the official 2018 Dunga Derby vehicle at the Beach House Hotel on Saturday. Blake Antrobus

THIS is the vehicle that will christen the start of the 2018 Dunga Derby fundraising rally.

And it's got the blessing of Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom.

The 2015 Supercars champion signed the new Dunga Derby vehicle at the Men of League dinner on Saturday.

Fraser Coast teen Finn Mikkelsen designed the wrap for the car.

Mr Winterbottom said it was incredible to see such a faithful replica of his own racing car decked out for the fundraising campaign.

"It's very nice to see such a faithful replica, especially when it's done by such a young kid," Mr Winterbottom said.

"Honestly, it's a shame I'm not in the Fraser Coast for longer, it's beautiful up here, and wonderful to sign something that's being used for such a great cause."

It comes six months before the start of the annual August fundraising event, which attracts more than 200 people who participate in a four-day car rally across regional Queensland.

The group will spend about six months raising funds for families who affected by life-limiting medical conditions in the leadup to the event.

Beach House Hotel venue manager Paul Robins said it was great to see the support of Mr Winterbottom so close to the start of the fundraising season.

"I'm definitely happy to see his stamp of approval on the old bush car," Mr Robins said.

Mr Robins, who has participated in the campaign for the last three years, said it was a campaign all locals should get behind.

"It's something we're all proud of on the Fraser Coast, a really good cause," he said.

To donate to the 2018 Rally for a Cause and Dunga Derby, click here.