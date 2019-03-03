Can anyone stop McLaughlin?

HOW to stop Scott McLaughlin is the challenge for rivals in the second Supercar race at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

McLaughlin could not have been more impressive with his emphatic victory in the season opener on Saturday, jumping to the front from third spot on the grid and taking control of the race from the front.

He was never seriously threatened in what was a stunning performance from the Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.

Racing Bull Holden drivers Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen grabbed podium finishes, but they appeared powerless to stop the runaway winner. No doubt the team will have worked tirelessly overnight seeking answers.

McLaughlin jumped pole sitter and teammate Fabian Coulthard and Whincup at the start to cruise from third to first by the opening turn.

The Mustang could not be reined in as McLaughlin clinched his first Adelaide victory in his 199th career race.

Scott McLaughlin sets the pace in the new Ford Mustang. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

"That one's for you Ford fans, first weekend for the Mustang," McLaughlin said.

"We're here, we're here to party and we're going to have a good time."

It also marked Mustang's first touring car win since Allan Moffat in 1972 at Oran Park.

The Supercars will have another practice on Sunday morning before the top 10 Shootout. Then it is on again in the second 250km race over 78 laps from 2.20pm (AEST).