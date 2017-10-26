SUPERCELL: What it will mean for the Fraser Coast

AS regions across the state prepare for dangerous supercell storms a weather forecaster said we're likely to dodge the worst of it on the Fraser Coast.

A perfect combination of climatic conditions are joining together and could see dangerous supercell storms form south of Gympie over the coming days, meteorologists have warned.

Large parts of Queensland and New South Wales, including Sydney and Brisbane, could be affected by storms and heavy rain on Thursday and into Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said Maryborough may get showers from storms developing further west but that's expected to be about it.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST WEATHER STORIES HERE>>

"With bad conditions expected down south (and west) the Fraser Coast is likely to dodge the worst of it," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"It's better than getting hailed on and have your car ruined," he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said when it comes to dangerous supercell storms it's good to miss out.

So far Hervey Bay has had 427.8mm fall in the month of October and Maryborough has experienced