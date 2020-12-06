SuperCoach BBL: Ultimate final week checklist

Final week checklist and all the latest BBL news you need to know

We're just days away from the start of BBL and that means it's time to get your KFC SuperCoach team sorted.

In this week's exclusive SC Plus article, to help get your Round 1 side in order, I've compiled a last-minute checklist, covering all the latest news, the must-have players and all the little things to remember - especially if you are new to the BBL version of KFC SuperCoach.

Pick Glenn Maxwell

Even if you didn't see his three ODI innings against India - 45, 63* and 59 - you should still be picking Maxwell ($185k BAT-BWL) in a double-game round. He averages 32.87, with a highest score of 145 not out and a strike rate of 158, at T20I level and he's taken 28 wickets in 65 matches. He's prone to the odd low KFC SuperCoach scorer but you could really fall behind if you don't have him.

Pick Marcus Stoinis

Maxwell has the better international record but last year's second-ranked KFC SuperCoach scorer, Stoinis ($186k BAT-BWL) could open the batting - twice - for the Stars in the opening round. And he's been bowling well, taking 3/26 three days after he blasted 65 of 46 balls in the latter stages of the IPL.

Marcus Stoinis KFC SuperCoach BBL stats

But monitor his injury

Stoinis sustained a side injury bowling during the first ODI against India. There's been no official word on whether it will affect his BBL campaign, but keep your eyes peeled.

Speaking of injury, Scorchers coach Adam Voges has said it would be a 'bonus' if Mitch Marsh ($164k BAT-BWL) was ready for the BBL opener.

The other Stars to consider

As I've alluded to above, double-game rounds are key to KFC SuperCoach BBL - and Melbourne Stars kick the year off with two matches in Round 1. Aussie spinner Adam Zampa ($184,100 BWL) is right behind Maxwell and Stoinis as a must-have. He finished with seven wickets in the three ODIs, before taking a very economical 1/20 off his four overs in the first T20.

Nathan Coulter-Nile ($138k BWL), Hilton Cartwright ($115k BAT) and new signing Dilbar Hussain ($62k BWL) are the other three you should be considering.

Scratch Jonny Bairstow from your trade plans

Unfortunately, one of the BBL's main attractions this summer won't make it here after all, following his recall to England's Test side. Bairstow wasn't set to land in the BBL until late December, anyway, so it shouldn't - at least I hope - affect your Round 1 team. But it's time to work towards another upgrade target.

Andre Fletcher will be here instead

As excited as I was to see Bairstow in my KFC SuperCoach team, I think the switch is a win. Experienced West Indies T20 gun Andre Fletcher ($138K WKP-BAT ), who was part of his country's 2016 T20 World Cup winning team, will be Bairstow's replacement at the Stars. Even better, he's a WKP-BAT in KFC SuperCoach and will be here for the Round 1 double.

West Indies teammate Nicholas Pooran will not

Despite the completion of the white-ball series, allowing for Fletcher's arrival for the start of the tournament, his star teammate Pooran ($175k BAT-WKP) will remain in New Zealand as part of the West Indies A side. He's a player you will want when he lands at the Stars, though.

Don't start with Mujeeb

He's the second-ranked T20 international bowler, but Mujeeb Ur Rahman ($116k BWL) has been diagnosed with COVID-19 while serving his mandatory 14-day quarantine period and is now in doubt for the Heat's opening three matches.

Same goes with Nabi and Ahmad

Renegades pair Mohammad Nabi ($191k BAT-BWL) and Noor Ahmad ($62k BWL) are also set to miss the first couple of games of the tournament with their quarantine period set to delay their arrival in Hobart. And popular Stars spinner Zahir Khan ($130k BWL) is another who is likely to miss Round 1 because of similar issues.

And don't plan for Tom Banton

In a blow for the long-term trade plans of KFC SupeCoaches, the English batsman has been granted a release from his Heat contract due to the strain of a year of biosecurity bubbles and COVID induced tension.

D'Arcy Short KFC SuperCoach BBL stats

Don't forget about Rounds 2 and 3

We've talked about Round 1 - and rightly so - but with the Hurricanes and Strikers set to dominate the following two rounds, you need to be planning ahead. Adelaide has the bye in Round 1 and it's unlikely you can afford to carry Rashid Khan ($192k BWL) on the bench, even with consecutive double-games in Rounds 2 and 3. But stashing Matt Short ($65k BAT) could be something to consider. And if you're happy with your team balance, you could do the same with Danny Briggs ($138K BWL) and Jake Weatherald ($122k BAT). Back to Khan, though, you just can't go without him from Round 2 onwards, so work out now who you will trade him in for after the first lockout ends.

Hobart's Round 2 double makes D'Arcy Short ($245k BAT-BWL) a no-brainer, even at the top-price. The same goes for England all-rounder Will Jacks ($148k BAT-BWL), who was named player of the recent Vitality Blast. Power-hitter Colin Ingram ($125k BAT) is also likely to play a big role for the Hurricanes early in BBL10.

Chris Lynn.

That's it.

But, seriously, reconsider him

After blasting 20 sixes on his way to 154 of 55 balls for Toombul in Queensland Premier Cricket T20 game last week, Lynn ($132k BAT) made not one, but two, more rapid-fire centuries for his club on Saturday. Lynn pummelled 104 of 41 balls in the morning before hitting 143 of 43, a knock which included 14 sixes, in the second game later in the afternoon. And, if you didn't realise, he's severely under-priced after a disappointing BBL09.

Chris Lynn KFC SuperCoach BBL stats

What about his 'Bash Brother' Max Bryant?

He's had a nice tune-up, too. And, like Lynn, is coming off an inconsistent tournament last summer, which has seen him hold his rookie price-tag. Bryant ($68k BAT) also blasted two tons on Saturday, making 123 of 52 balls and 132 not out of 68 in his two appearances.

Speaking of form, do you have Dan Christian?

In Thursday's practice match against the Thunder, Christian ($105k BAT-BWL) showed why his price-tag is a bargain. The 37-year-old, who is coming off a lacklustre BBL09, smacked 10 sixes on his way to 100 of 33 balls, before chiming in two wickets off his own.

He's likely to play Tom Curran's role in the Sixers side for the opening month of the tournament, too.

Will you be starting with Aaron Finch in KFC SuperCoach? Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

What about Aaron Finch?

He's expensive but Finch ($185k BAT) be available all tournament and his white-ball form against India so far - 115, 60 and 75 in the ODIs as well as top-scoring for the Aussies with the 35 in the opening T20 - proves why he will be towards the top for overall points.

Make sure you are across the international schedule

If you don't already know, Tom Curran (owned by 26.4% of teams), Liam Livingstone (10.5%) and Dawid Malan (8.9%) won't be in the country for the start of the tournament.

Matthew Wade (15.5%) will definitely be preparing for the first Test, while Cam Green (32% of teams), Will Pucovski (28.2%) and Sean Abbott (10.2%) are in the squad. Get across it, my friends.

