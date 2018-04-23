Supercoach inspires students at USC graduation ceremony

A NETBALL supercoach addressed University of the Sunshine Coast students at the inaugural Fraser Coast graduation ceremony last week.



Noeline Taurua, head coach of USC-based Sunshine Coast Lightning and a former New Zealand representative player, has a proven record in creating a winning culture both on and off the court, and a knack for lifting individual performances.



Ms Taurua, who led the Lightning to victory in their first season in the national competition has just finished cheering on four of her charges at the Commonwealth Games, including Lightning captain Geva Mentor who helped England win gold against Australia.



"I thought Geva was a standout for England, while Caitlin Bassett and Stephanie Wood were both dominant in the shooting positions for Australia, as was Karla Pretorius for South Africa," she said.



"The best thing when watching these players play against each other was that they competed hard. We expect this behaviour in our training environment, and I suspect pushing each other also helped them to be dominant international players.



"You need to be dedicated to be the best you can be, and in so doing, you help others to be the same."



Ms Taurua shared her advice on translating this philosophy from the sporting arena to careers and life in general with the first cohort of graduating students from USC's Fraser Coast campus.



"There is never anything easy about being disciplined, having to work hard and finding new ways of being innovative and creative," she said.



"Sometimes measuring success is not necessarily the tangible result but the journey you have endured to get there."



