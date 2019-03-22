Four hours of chaos coming to Woolies
SHOPPERS who have fallen for the collectables craze will be able to avoid the ballooning costs of eBay auctions at Woolworths' official swap day this weekend.
The supermarket chain will hold its swap day for its Disney Tiles campaign at stores nationally on Saturday between 10am and 2pm. There are a few exceptions though, so check out the list below.
Woolworths will also be extending its promotion where customers will receive two tiles for every $30 spent in store instead of the one usually on offer.
The swap is in reaction to hundreds of tiles hitting the market online, with some tiles being auctioned on eBay for as much as $250, The Herald Sun reported.
Woolworths' collectables campaign came in response to Coles' wildly successful Little Shop promotion, which helped the supermarket giant temporarily overtake its fierce rival for like-for-like sales growth.
Woolies shoppers collect one of 36 tiles featuring Disney characters with every $30 spent at the supermarket.
Disney characters from films including Aladdin, Frozen and Toy Story are pictured on one side of the tile and a letter or symbol on the other that can be used for multiple word-play games.
The series offers a chance to win one of 10 trips for four people to Disneyland Resort in California.
A Woolworths spokeswoman told The Herald Sun all stores across Australia would be participating in the national swap day, except for a group of metro stores.
Those stores that are not taking part are listed below:
VICTORIA
60 Elizabeth Street
Bourke Street
Collins Square
Flinders Street
Literature Lane
Melbourne Central
South Bank
Southern Cross
Swanston Street
Armadale
Balaclava
Black Rock
Brunswick North
Caulfield North
St Kilda West
QUEENSLAND
Burleigh Heads North
Hamilton Harbour
Southpoint
NSW
Broadway Central
Central Station
George St
Haymarket
Met Centre
Pitt Street
Woolloomooloo
York Street
Kirribilli
Bondi Beach
Erskineville
Kings Cross
Paddington
Potts Point
Rose Bay
Surry Hills
North Strathfield
North Sydney
Norwest
Padstow
Parramatta
Cronulla
Jannali
Maroubra Beach
