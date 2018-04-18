Supermarket overwhelmed with community support

The lucky winners of 14 barbecues gathered to collect their prizes as part of Fresh & Save's birthday barbecue giveaway.

FOURTEEN lucky shoppers gathered on Tuesday afternoon to roll out their prizes after winning a barbecue at Fresh & Save supermarket.

Store manager Belinda Dukes said it was the supermarket's first birthday.

"We decided to purchase 14 barbecues from the local Bunnings, then donate some money to the Men's Shed to have them built for us," Belinda said.

"We then offered our customers who shop with us regularly, every $50 they spent they could have a ticket in the draw.

"We gave one away for 14 days."

Ricky Rowland was ecstatic to win a brand new barbie.

"I haven't won even as much as a raffle for more than 30 years," he said.

"I am so excited and can't thank Fresh & Save enough."

Regular Fresh & Save shopper Katie Wilkes said she had put four entries in on the Thursday and thought when her friend tagged her on their Facebook page it was a hoax.

"When I got the call I couldn't believe my luck," she said.

"I shop here regularly - they have good all-round prices especially on meat and dairy - if I don't know the staff, they know me."

The mother of four children, a dog and three birds said she had never owned such an extravagant barbecue and was looking forward to cooking up a storm.

Belinda said they received more than 4000 entries during the competition.

"We are so happy to have the locals supporting us - especially the first supermarket of its kind," Belinda said.

"Its been a fantastic year - the feedback has been amazing - bringing life to this end of town.

"We were quite overwhelmed - it's always lovely to hear that for a new business.

"We are here to stay."