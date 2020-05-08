SUPERMARKET SUPERHEROES: Meet a manager on frontline

MATT Anson thought he’d seen it all when shoppers stripped shelves during the 2011 Maryborough floods.

But that five-day rush was only a taste of the two-month test that would come with COVID-19.

The Coles Maryborough Store Support Manager has been among the supermarket superheroes dealing with pandemic pandemonium.

Managing product shortages was one challenge – toilet paper was first to go followed by paper towel, rice, pasta, pasta sauce and cleaning products.

Managing people was another.

Mr Anson said staff had to cope with rapid changes in their work routine as there has been no regular daily pattern to adapt to.

He said customers were stressed because of the crisis, which in turn stressed the Coles staff.

But he was thankful staff had been open minded with the changes and was impressed by the initiative shown by his teammates and how well they had handled the situation.

While there had been some minor incidents Mr Anson said the majority of shoppers were respectful and followed social distancing rules.

Coles regularly checks on staff member well-being and the store shares various roles among staff to relieve stress.

An example of this is moving a staff member to an assistant check out role which Mr Anson said had really helped throughout the crisis.