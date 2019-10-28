Supermodel’s bizarre lopsided outfit

Ready for her close-up! Australian model Shanina Shaik attends the UNICEF Masquerade Ball. Picture: Getty Images

Ready for her close-up! Australian model Shanina Shaik attends the UNICEF Masquerade Ball. Picture: Getty Images

She has been absolutely nailing her red carpet outfits lately but Shanina Shaik has turned heads in a rare misstep.

The Australian model, 28, wore a bizarre lopsided dress, complete with a side-train, teamed with stockings, at the 2019 UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles.

The Victoria's Secret model sported a one-sleeved high-cut bodysuit paired with a one-sided skirt/flap, by Vietnamese couture designer Cong Tri.

It was a rare red carpet fail for Shaik, who is being dressed by the styling team behind the Kardashians.

Later in the night, she was seen at Demi Lovato's Halloween preparty, held at Hyde nightclub in Hollywood. Picture: BACKGRID Australia

The $US6000-plus strapless outfit looked like it had been sliced in half, as Shaik - who split from husband DJ Rukus after less than a year of marriage and filed for divorce in July - flashed her hosiery-covered behind in West Hollywood.

Held at the trend Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood's Design District, Shaik was joined by guests including Olivia Culpo, Billie Eilish and Avril Lavigne for the VVVIP event, which raised funds for The United Nations Children's Fund's projects.

It was a masquerade-themed event, in the lead up to Halloween on October 31.

Shaik recently jetted back to Los Angeles where she is based, after a trip home to Melbourne for the Caulfield Cup.

Shanina Shaik at West Hollywood hotspot, Kimpton La Peer Hotel. Picture: Getty Images for UNICEF

The Australian model is being styled by the team behind Kourtney Kardashian and Kristin Cavallari. Picture: Getty Images

"To be a role model, you have to be real," Shaik previously told News Corp Australia in March.

"You can see from certain Instagrams what's real and what's fake".

"Some people recently said, 'oh my lips have changed', but I was like, I have video (on social media) of myself waking up in the morning … you don't see anything different from my images," Shaik added.

"I find it's always about good lighting."

So what's her policy when it comes to editing her photos? "I don't think it's good to alter so many images," Shaik said.

"We have young girls who are trying to achieve something and you have to remember that it's not always real.

"Sometimes, filters can be fun. It might just make you feel better."

She was a skater girl! Avril Lavigne at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball. Picture: Getty Images

Golden girl Olivia Culpo. Picture: Getty Images

Ocean Eyes singer Billie Eilish performed at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball, held at West Hollywood’s Kimpton La Peer Hotel. Picture: Getty Images