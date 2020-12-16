Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Supplies dropped to campers trapped in SE Qld Hinterland

by Luke Mortimer
16th Dec 2020 11:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

IT'S been revealed a rescue chopper saved the day by dropping food to a group of campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland after floodwaters cut off their campsite.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland delivered food supplies to 11 campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Supplied
The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland delivered food supplies to 11 campers stranded in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Supplied

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service Queensland released a stunning video on social media showing its chopper flying over swollen creeks in the Hinterland during Tuesday's food delivery.

"Following the recent heavy rainfall, multiple water crossings in the area have been flooded, cutting off road access to the campsite," the rescue service said.

The campers were trapped by flooding. Picture: Supplied
The campers were trapped by flooding. Picture: Supplied

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS

Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise much-needed supplies for the 11 campers.

Wild weather conditions have eased on the Coast after heavy rainfall in recent days.

Upper Springbrook's weekly rainfall total had reached 967mm by Tuesday morning.

Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise the food drop. Picture: Supplied
Queensland Police and Gold Coast City Council helped organise the food drop. Picture: Supplied

Gold Coast police have been contacted for more information.

Originally published as Supplies dropped to campers trapped in Hinterland

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cae package campers editors picks flooding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EDITORIAL: Most important council feedback you can give

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Most important council feedback you can give

        News This could be the most important feedback you ever give to the council

        How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Premium Content How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Politics And what’s next as he returns to the electorate

        MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

        Premium Content MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

        News Two high profile cases were mentioned in court on Tuesday

        Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Premium Content Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Health Big Queensland employers leave door open to ‘no jab, no job’ rule